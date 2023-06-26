Watches and warning come down, cooler start to the week

After an evening of thunderstorm watches and warnings around the region, the skis have settle down a little bit.

There is still a chance of afternoon thunderstorms along with some showers.

The temperature will drop slightly but the humidex value makes it feel much warmer than it is.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning early this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Monday Night: Showers ending this evening then partly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 17.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local smoke late in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.