LONDON, ONT. -- London firefighters made an unusual rescue Tuesday night when they were called in for a fawn stuck in a trench at Western University.

The video shows a firefighter in what appears to be a window well or as described by the London Fire Department as a trench.

In the 45 second video the firefighter gets control of the fawn.

The frightened animal lets out several cries as its rescuers bring it up a ladder to freedom.

Once it is out another member of the London Fire Department walks it away saying “I don’t want her to jump back down.”

According to officials the fawn was successfully reunited with its mother.

You can watch the rescue below.