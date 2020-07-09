Watch live from 7-9:30 p.m. as TD Sunfest ’20 Connected is presented online with streamed performances by 15 top international and national world music ensembles done especially for TD Sunfest. For many of the locked-down bands this marks the first opportunity to play together since their coronavirus isolation!

Among the performers taking to the stage Friday are:

TD Sunfest '20 July 10, 2020

Show your support by making a donation here:

TD Sunfest Logo