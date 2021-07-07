LONDON, ONT. -- Sunfest '21 Connected will be livestreamed every evening from July 8 to July 11 below and on Sunfest's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The full list of virtual acts can be found on the Sunfest website. That's where you can also find information on limited-capacity outdoor public watch parties being held from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. around the City of London.

To donate in support of the festival click here.