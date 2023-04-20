WATCH: Julie's Thursday forecast

Despite the chance for rain showers, if you plan on being outside Thursay you will need that SPF with the UV index measuring 8 or very hight.

According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, we will wake up to cloud cover Thursday morning with the slight risk of showers.

"Any time you see a big warm push coming in, that creates instability and the chance for some light rain fall... by the afternoon we should see skies clear out and that will allow the temperature to quickly jump with sunshine on the way with a cold front approaching Friday," she said.

Cooler temperatures are expected to move back into the region with the cold front expected on Friday.

The nomal high for this time of year is about 14 C and the low around 3 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind east 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Friday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h in the afternoon then light later in the afternoon. High 21 with temperature falling to 8 in the afternoon

Saturday: Periods of rain. High 13 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High 7 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10 C.

— With files from CTV News London's Julie Atchison