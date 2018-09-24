

London police are searching for a sexual assault suspect.

Police say early Saturday morning, the suspect Adam Dabrowski, 28, slapped and choked a female victim he met online.

Dabrowski used to live in London but may be in the Toronto area.

He is charged with the following:

• Sexual assault;

• Overcome resistance by attempting to choke;

• Uttering threats of death or bodily harm; and

• Fail to comply with recognizance x 2.

Dabrowski is known to frequent online dating sites and has used the name “Adaskio” “El Hefe” “LOL ATYOU” and “Andre” in the past.

Contact police if you know where he is.