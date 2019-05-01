Featured
Warrant issued for man in connection with assault and robbery
Omar Oneil Williams, 37, is seen in this undated photo released by the London Police Service.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 1:49PM EDT
London police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the assault and robbery of a woman last month at a home in the area of Wellington and Simcoe streets.
On April 15, a woman was reportedly tied up, Tasered, assaulted and robbed by a man she met through an online ad.
At the time of the incident, police had issued a warning to those involved in the sex trade to be aware.
Now police say a warrant has been issued for Omar Oneil Williams, 37, in connection with the incident. He is believed to be in the Greater Toronto Area.
He is facing charges including; robbery, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, assault and possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition.
The woman involved sustained minor injuries in the incident.
Anyone who sees or knows where Williams may be is asked to call 911.