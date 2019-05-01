

London police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the assault and robbery of a woman last month at a home in the area of Wellington and Simcoe streets.

On April 15, a woman was reportedly tied up, Tasered, assaulted and robbed by a man she met through an online ad.

At the time of the incident, police had issued a warning to those involved in the sex trade to be aware.

Now police say a warrant has been issued for Omar Oneil Williams, 37, in connection with the incident. He is believed to be in the Greater Toronto Area.

He is facing charges including; robbery, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, assault and possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition.

The woman involved sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Anyone who sees or knows where Williams may be is asked to call 911.