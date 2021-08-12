LONDON, ONT. -- A severe thunderstorm warming has been issued by environment Canada this morning, for London, Parkhill, Komoka, and Strathroy.

Development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following:

Large hail

Damaging winds

Torrential rainfall

Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Stay indoors when a thunderstorm strikes. There isn't a place outside that is safe during a thunderstorm. Stay away from all windows, skylights and doors.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Heat Warning

A heat warning will stay in effect for London, Parkhill, Komoka, and Strathroy, as Daytime highs will reach the high twenties or low thirties once again with humidex values near 40.

Extreme heat affects everyone, so watch for signs of heat illness such as:

swelling

rash

cramps

fainting

heat exhaustion

heat stroke

worsening of some health conditions

Officials recommend that you drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Reduce your heat risk by scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area or swimming pool, if you wish to be outside. Check on older family, friends and neighbours, and make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.