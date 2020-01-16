LONDON, ONT -- Snow squalls have moved into the region prompting warnings in counties along Lake Huron.

The weather agency has upgraded their snow squall watch to a full warning for London-Middlesex, Lambton County, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

Snow squalls, along with strong northwesterly winds are moving in following a weak low pressure system.

An estimated 5-15 cm is expected in some areas, but it’s the sudden reduction in visibility and blowing snow that could make driving hazardous.

Amounts can vary greatly in various squalls.

#LdnSnow Update: Salt trucks are out on main roads and bus routes. Take care when travelling today. For ongoing updates, visit https://t.co/llXcRuIwOa. — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) January 16, 2020

Winds up to 60 km/h will cause the snow to blow around, adding to the driving hazards.

Snow squalls can make driving conditions highly varied, with white conditions one moment to sunny in just a matter of kilometres.