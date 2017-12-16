

CTV London





Norfolk OPP say deadly carfentanil has turned up in Simcoe.

A man arrested back in October had a quantity of narcotics on him, police say.

The drugs were sent to Health Canada for analysis. OPP were told Friday that the substance was the powerful opioid.

Police are warning the public that the drug is on the streets and to be cautious as carfentanil can be fatal through ingestion, inhalation or absorption through the skin.

"Carfentanil is being mixed into illicit drugs, the user may or may not be aware of the contents, and even trace amounts can be lethal. Increasing awareness about the risks and ways to reduce harm are two approaches that could help save lives," said Insp. Shawn Nash, interim detachment commander at Norfolk OPP.

"We want people to think twice, understand the risks and hopefully not consume illicit opioids. But if they do, we hope they know the overdose signs to watch for so they can get help for themselves or a friend if needed."