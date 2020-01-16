Warning across region as snow squalls pass through
File Photo of a snow squall in Bruce County. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT -- Snow squalls that moved into the region prompted warnings in counties from the London area to along Lake Huron.
The weather agency upgraded their snow squall watches to a full warnings for London-Middlesex, Lambton County, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.
Snow squalls, along with strong northwesterly winds were following a weak low pressure system.
An estimated 5-15 cm is expected in some areas, but it’s the sudden reduction in visibility and blowing snow that could make driving hazardous.
Amounts can vary greatly in various squalls.
Winds up to 60 km/h will cause the snow to blow around, adding to the driving hazards.
Snow squalls can make driving conditions highly varied, with white conditions one moment to sunny in just a matter of kilometres.