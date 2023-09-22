London

    • Warmer than average Friday in London, Ont.

    It will be a partially cloudy Friday in the London area, making way for sunshine later in the afternoon.

    According to Environment Canada, the clouds are expected to clear by late afternoon with temperatures reaching 24C.

    The average high for this time of year is 19C.

    The evening will likely be clear with some fog patches developing before morning.

    The low is expected to drop to 10C in the evening.

    Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

    • Saturday: Sunny, high of 22C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 13C.
    • Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 20C. At night, cloudy with a low of 13C.
    • Monday: Cloudy, high of 19C. At night, cloudy with a low of 10C.
    • Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 19C. At night, cloudy with a low of 9C.
    • Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, high of 18C. At night, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 10C.  

