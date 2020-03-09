LONDON, ONT -- A taste of spring will continue Monday before another aspect of the season arrives… rain.

Following a sunny weekend with temperatures reaching above 10 degrees on Sunday, Monday’s high is likely to reach 15 degrees.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud before rain moves in this evening with wind gusts up 60 km/h .

Rain will continue through Tuesday as temperatures dip back down.

While it may have felt like spring these past few days we still have a few more to go before it is officially Spring.