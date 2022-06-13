Warm weather on the way for London and area this week
Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer than normal to start the week off in the London area.
The average high is about 23.6 degrees Celsius and the average low is 11.9 degrees Celsius.
With just a slight chance of showers on Tuesday and Thursday, sunshine is expected to dominate the forecast for the week and into the weekend.
Monday: Sunny. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 10 or very high.
Monday Night: Increasing cloudiness. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Thunderstorms with showers beginning late this evening. Low 14.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 33.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30.
Friday: Sunny. High 28.
Saturday: Sunny. High 25.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
'Worrying trend': Post-Cold War drop in nukes could be over, watchdog says
A Swedish arms watchdog says the world's stockpiles of nuclear weapons are expected to increase in coming years, reversing a decline seen since the end of the Cold War.
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu faces rape charge in court
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has faced rape and other criminal charges at a closed trial in Beijing as China was in uproar over a video showing a group of men physically assaulting four women in another city.
Battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war
Day after day, Russia is pounding the Donbas region of Ukraine with relentless artillery and air raids, making slow but steady progress to seize the industrial heartland of its neighbor. With the conflict now in its fourth month, it's a high-stakes campaign that could dictate the course of the entire war.
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
Uber big order: Halifax driver delivers $825 worth of McDonald’s to wedding
An Uber Eats driver in Halifax got the order of a lifetime Saturday night -- $825 worth of fast food.
Pixar's 'Lightyear' banned in United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates on Monday banned the upcoming Pixar animated feature “Lightyear" from showing in movie theatres amid reports that the film includes a kiss between two female characters.
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
Brazil's search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a restive area of the Amazon a week ago advanced with the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings of the men submerged in a river.
Jan. 6 panel to hear Trump campaign manager, probe 'the big lie'
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is delving deeper into what it calls 'the big lie,' Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud that fuelled his relentless effort to overturn the 2020 election and led a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol.
Kitchener
-
Encampment eviction, farm guilty plea, gas prices: Top stories of the week
An eviction notice at a Kitchener encampment, a guilty plea in a farm worker's death, and gas prices continuing to rise round out the top stories of the week.
-
'Power in numbers': Kitchener Doon South residents start neighbourhood watch
Residents of a Kitchener community have started a neighbourhood watch after a rise in suspicious activity.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December last year.
Windsor
-
Warm weather on the way for Windsor-Essex this week
Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer than normal to start the week off in Windsor-Essex.
-
Car fans roll-up for Windsor Waterfront Corvette Show
Car enthusiasts were able to take a close look at a number of different Corvettes at Windsor’s waterfront Sunday.
-
'There's literally something for everybody': Windsor’s west end market returns
Windsor’s Sandwich Towne Market is back for its second season.
Barrie
-
Speed cameras could be installed in Barrie school zones
The City of Barrie is looking to end motorists speeding in school zones.
-
Elmvale church gives back to struggling Ukrainians
As the war in Ukraine continues, a congregation from an Elmvale church is doing what it can to give back to those struggling overseas.
-
Celebration of local culture on display at Coldwater Mill
A three-year process of redeveloping the second floor of the Coldwater Mill is finally completed.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
-
Interest in ecotourism spiking in Sault Ste. Marie
With tourism picking up in and around Sault Ste. Marie, officials are specifically marketing the local eco-tourism industry.
-
Northern research study provides insight into why young people become homeless
Two faculty at Laurentian University are participating in a northeastern Ontario-based research project called ‘On the Move.’
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Public hearings in Ottawa LRT Inquiry begin today
The first public hearings in the inquiry looking into Stage 1 of Ottawa LRT begin today, with a former rail director testifying.
-
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic, marking her 11th win on the LPGA Tour.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 370, marking lowest level in months
Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization case count seen in the province since December last year.
-
'A lack of respect and dignity,' says advocate as Toronto moves to clear Clarence Square encampment
At least two encampment residents, along with several supporters, remain at a small park in downtown Toronto, which city officials and Toronto police partially cleared Sunday.
-
Toronto van attack victims, family ready themselves for sentencing hearing
Amaresh Tesfamariam's family will draw on her fighting spirit this week as they summon the strength to speak about her life in front of the man who caused her death.
Montreal
-
2 weekend pool incidents leave one child dead, another in critical condition
Two separate pool incidents in Quebec have left one child dead and another in critical condition within the span of just a day.
-
4-year-old Quebec boy drowns in backyard pool
A Saint-Lambert family is reeling following the loss of their four-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in their backyard pool Saturday.
-
‘Unacceptable’: yearbooks at Montreal-area school recalled after racist entry
A West Island high school confiscated over 900 yearbooks after a student snuck racist language into his biography.
Atlantic
-
Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
-
Man killed in ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
A 31-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in South Branch, N.S.
-
‘It's very disappointing’: N.B. government faces criticism for changing Truth and Reconciliation Day motion
People in New Brunswick are reacting to the provincial government’s removal of the term "unceded" land from a motion recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Winnipeg
-
'Traumatizing': Whiteshell residents begin cleanup after weeks of severe flooding
Destroyed boathouses and missing docks are just some of the damages Whiteshell residents are returning to after floodwaters forced many to evacuate the area.
-
Train derails near Manitoba-Ontario border
A train derailed near the Manitoba-Ontario border on Saturday afternoon.
-
Gun reform deal reached by U.S. senators with key Republican backing
In a potential breakthrough toward the first significant new U.S. gun law in decades, a bipartisan group of senators on Sunday announced an agreement on a framework for a firearms safety bill with enough Republican support to advance in the narrowly divided Senate.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A month's worth of rain expected this week, prompts flood concerns
The risk of thunderstorms diminishes Sunday night as the next system from Montana sets its eyes on Alberta.
-
Investigation started after body found in Bow River
Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in the Bow River on Sunday.
-
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after Balzac crash
Alberta RCMP say officers are investigating the cause of a crash between a motorcycle and a minivan that sent a man to hospital.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton protest gives voice to those impacted by war in Ukraine
Protesters with their hands tied and blindfolds across their eyes stood on Whyte Avenue Sunday afternoon to reinforce that war in Ukraine continues.
-
'A step up': Tournament gives young golfers opportunity to experience tour play
A group of young golfers with dreams of making it to the pro leagues received the opportunity of a lifetime this weekend with a shot of qualifying for a professional tour event.
-
Sashbear Walk promotes community and understanding for positive mental health
Dozens of Edmontonians enjoyed the warm weather by completing a five-kilometre walk to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.
Vancouver
-
Save Old Growth protesters plan to occupy B.C. highways starting Monday
After taking a six-week break to recruit and train more protesters, the group Save Old Growth says it will resume blockades of highways, bridges and other major infrastructure in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island starting Monday.
-
B.C. organization aims to encourage more women and girls to become firefighters
Women and girls gathered in Abbotsford on Sunday to learn what it's like to be a firefighter at an event meant to promote diversity in male-dominated professions.
-
Recent study highlights major threat to honey bee population
The tiny, yet deadly Varroa Destructor Mite is infiltrating honey bee colonies in B.C. and around the world, feasting on bee tissue and spreading the highly transmissible Deformed Wing Virus.