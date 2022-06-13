Warm weather on the way for London and area this week

(Source: Wayne Beard) (Source: Wayne Beard)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war

Day after day, Russia is pounding the Donbas region of Ukraine with relentless artillery and air raids, making slow but steady progress to seize the industrial heartland of its neighbor. With the conflict now in its fourth month, it's a high-stakes campaign that could dictate the course of the entire war.

Jan. 6 panel to hear Trump campaign manager, probe 'the big lie'

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is delving deeper into what it calls 'the big lie,' Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud that fuelled his relentless effort to overturn the 2020 election and led a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver