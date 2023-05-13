Warm weather expected this weekend in the London, Ont. region

There will be blue skies mixed with a few clouds on Saturday and a high of 25 degrees.

Clouds will be clearing Saturday evening, with a low of 9 degrees overnight.

For your Mother’s Day on Sunday, it’ll be mainly sunny to start, but there will be increasing cloudiness heading into the afternoon and a high of 20 degrees.

Rounding out your weekend, Sunday night will see cloudy periods and a low of plus 4.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: Sunny. High 23.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 19.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 17.

Thursday: Sunny. High 20.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17.