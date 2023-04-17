Warm temperatures vanish in exchange for cold snap

From one extreme to the next. The London region has gone from summer to more fall-like temperatures.

Monday brings a chance of rain or wet flurries with a high of just 5 C and a chance of flurries, struggling to reach double digits on Tuesday before a small bounce back on Wednesday.

The normal high for this time of year is 13 C and the low is 2 C.

Monday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain showers this morning. A few rain showers and wet flurries beginning this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 late this morning. Temperature falling to plus 2 this afternoon.

Monday Night: A few rain showers and wet flurries ending this evening then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h. Temperature steady near plus 3.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 12.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 8.