Warm conditions expected over the next few days

The London, Ont. area will wake up to a few light showers Thursday morning, and a band of rain will shift into Huron and Perth Counties closer to mid-morning.

Thursday will see warm conditions, with a high of 23C expected by late afternoon when the sun makes its appearance.

Spotty showers are possible Thursday evening and overnight, with a low of 17C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

Sunday: Rain. High 9.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.