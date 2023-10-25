LONDON
London

    • Warm conditions expected over the next few days

    The London, Ont. area will wake up to a few light showers Thursday morning, and a band of rain will shift into Huron and Perth Counties closer to mid-morning.

    Thursday will see warm conditions, with a high of 23C expected by late afternoon when the sun makes its appearance.

    Spotty showers are possible Thursday evening and overnight, with a low of 17C.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

    Sunday: Rain. High 9.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

