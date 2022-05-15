Warm and sunny end to the weekend in the London-area

The London area can expect to end the weekend with warm weather and sunshine before the rain falls overnight.

According to Environment Canada, the region can expect a high of 27C with a humidex of 30C and a UV index of 8 or “very high.”

Winds becoming northwest are expected to gust to 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

Clouds will move in toward the evening, with showers beginning before morning with a low of 11C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Monday, mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high of 20C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 15C

Wednesday, mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15C

Thursday, mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23C

And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27C and a 60 per cent chance of showers

The average high temperature this time of year is 18.9C and the average low is 6.8C.