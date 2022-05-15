Warm and sunny end to the weekend in the London-area
The London area can expect to end the weekend with warm weather and sunshine before the rain falls overnight.
According to Environment Canada, the region can expect a high of 27C with a humidex of 30C and a UV index of 8 or “very high.”
Winds becoming northwest are expected to gust to 20 km/h late in the afternoon.
Clouds will move in toward the evening, with showers beginning before morning with a low of 11C.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Monday, mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high of 20C.
- Tuesday, sunny with a high of 15C
- Wednesday, mix of sun and cloud with a high of 15C
- Thursday, mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23C
- And Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27C and a 60 per cent chance of showers
The average high temperature this time of year is 18.9C and the average low is 6.8C.
