Warm and breezy weather expected for London, Ont. this weekend

sun

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine braces for attacks, evacuates more from steel mill

Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on Saturday and bombarded a steel mill in Mariupol housing Ukrainian civilians and fighters, hoping to complete their conquest of the port city in time for Victory Day celebrations. Ukraine announced that all women, children and elderly had been evacuated from the steel plant, a key Russian war objective that has long been under siege.

Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public -- a sharp, hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver