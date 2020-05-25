LONDON, ONT -- For many the arrival of spring was long overdue after many wet and below normal temperature days, but for the next few days it will seem like we’ve skipped right to mid-summer.

Temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s are expected through Wednesday with humidexes in the high 30s.

In London the high is expected to be 29 degrees Monday but feel like 37 degrees. The UV index will be 9 or very high.

If today’s forecast holds true London will break the previous record for heat on this day which was 28.3 dregrees back in 1975.

If you’re spending time outside today make to take the proper precautions such as sunscreen and keeping hydrated.

The heat wave continues Tuesday with a high of 31 degrees and sunny in the Forest City.

The humidex will be 37 degrees with a UV index of 9 or very high.

Wednesday will also see a high of 31 degrees with temperatures feeling more like the higher 30s.

By Thursday some showers and slightly cooler temperatures arrive before we drop back down to normal temperatures for the weekend.