Want to crack a spy code? New Strathroy exhibit gives you a chance

An interactive display of code-breaking is the focus of a new exhibit opening Friday evening at Museum Strathroy-Caradoc.

‘Cipher Decipher’ gives visitors the chance to learn about historical and modern-day code-breaking.

One of the rarest items on display is a German Enigma machine. It was used by Hitler’s armies to communicate with Berlin.

The display explains how the Enigma code was broken by the allies and gives visitors an opportunity to try out a simulated Enigma machine for themselves.

Cipher Decipher also features historical Canadian spy techniques, a cipher spy wheel, and an interactive game to educate visitors about cyber security.

“I really hope visitors take away the idea of where technology has come from, where it is going, and how that adapts to our modern-day situation. But, I also hope people get this sense of fun and wonder of being able to crack the code.” said Curator Michelle Wright.

The exhibit runs until the end of April.

An original German military Enigma Machine is seen under glass protection at Museum Strathroy-Caradoc. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)