Want to crack a spy code? New Strathroy exhibit gives you a chance
An interactive display of code-breaking is the focus of a new exhibit opening Friday evening at Museum Strathroy-Caradoc.
‘Cipher Decipher’ gives visitors the chance to learn about historical and modern-day code-breaking.
One of the rarest items on display is a German Enigma machine. It was used by Hitler’s armies to communicate with Berlin.
The display explains how the Enigma code was broken by the allies and gives visitors an opportunity to try out a simulated Enigma machine for themselves.
Cipher Decipher also features historical Canadian spy techniques, a cipher spy wheel, and an interactive game to educate visitors about cyber security.
“I really hope visitors take away the idea of where technology has come from, where it is going, and how that adapts to our modern-day situation. But, I also hope people get this sense of fun and wonder of being able to crack the code.” said Curator Michelle Wright.
The exhibit runs until the end of April.
An original German military Enigma Machine is seen under glass protection at Museum Strathroy-Caradoc. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trudeau considering sanctions on 'extremist' settlers in West Bank
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his government is considering imposing sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank. “Settler violence in the west bank is absolutely unacceptable,” he said while taking questions from reporters in Waterloo, Ont. Friday morning.
Canada's highest court releases decision on Ontario cabinet letters, sides with Premier Doug Ford
Canada’s top court has agreed with the Ontario government that Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters to cabinet are exempt from freedom-of-information laws.
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
Letting children play rugby amounts to child abuse, study says
Allowing children to play impact sports, such as rugby or boxing, amounts to a form of child abuse, researchers from three British universities said in a new study.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
Groundhog Day: Spring predictions from furry forecasters across the country
Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.
What infectious disease specialists say they would never do
Although it is sometimes impossible to avoid illness, some infectious disease specialists say there are certain things they do -- and don't do -- to keep healthy.
DEVELOPING The UN's top court says it has jurisdiction in part of Ukraine's genocide case against Russia
The United Nations' top court said Friday it has jurisdiction to rule on a request by Ukraine for a declaration that Kyiv is not responsible for genocide, but not on other aspects of Ukraine's case.
How did a raccoon knock out power for large swaths of downtown Toronto last night?
A raccoon was behind the massive power outage that knocked out electricity to some 7,000 customers in downtown Toronto for hours Thursday night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Students won’t return to fire damaged Mount Forest school this year
Fire damage to a Mount Forest school was so extensive the Wellington Catholic District School Board says students won’t be able to return to their classrooms for the remainder of the year.
-
Caribana festival coming to Kitchener
The City of Kitchener is getting its own Caribana festival.
-
Prime Minister stops by Kitchener startup incubator
The Prime Minister was in Kitchener Friday to meet up with local entrepreneurs focused on social and environmental innovation.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex students going home early on April 8 due to solar eclipse
Students in Windsor-Essex will be sent home from school early on the day of the solar eclipse in April.
-
Thousands of dollars handed over in Tecumseh scam
OPP are warning the public to be vigilant and to verify information after multiple reports about an emergency scam targeting victims for thousands of dollars.
-
WRH eyeing next week to lift code grey following cyberattack
Windsor Regional Hospital is on the road to recovery following last year’s cyberattack. It's been more than three months since the ransomware attack was revealed.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Case of missing Alliston man found dead ruled a homicide, longtime friend facing charges
Provincial police have ruled the death of a missing Alliston man a homicide and charged his longtime friend with murder.
-
Oro-Medonte man, 55, arrested in child exploitation investigation
Police arrested a 55-year-old man from Oro-Medonte and charged him with possessing child pornography and making it available.
-
One person seriously injured in 'targeted assault' at Orillia home
Provincial police in Orillia are investigating what they are calling a targeted incident that sent one person to the hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
-
Impaired driving charges laid against ATV driver in November crash with pickup truck
New charges of impaired driving have been laid more than two months after a crash in northern Ontario between an ATV and pickup truck.
-
Municipal strike in northern Ont. turns nasty
Contract negations are continuing in Black-River Matheson, where a labour dispute involving municipal workers has been heated, with insults thrown and even the laying of criminal charges.
Ottawa
-
Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa-Gatineau, here are the changes this year
Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa and Gatineau this year with a few changes to keep the beloved winter festival viable during the mild weather conditions.
-
Retired truck driver, 71, wins LOTTO 6/49 second prize in Napanee, Ont.
A retired Napanee, Ont. truck driver is over $67, 000 richer after winning the LOTTO 6/49 second prize in the Dec. 30, 2023 draw.
-
Canada's highest court releases decision on Ontario cabinet letters, sides with Premier Doug Ford
Canada’s top court has agreed with the Ontario government that Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters to cabinet are exempt from freedom-of-information laws.
Toronto
-
Feds to give Toronto another $143M to help house asylum seekers
The federal government is providing Toronto with another $143 million in funding to help support the influx of asylum claimants arriving in the city.
-
Canada's highest court releases decision on Ontario cabinet letters, sides with Premier Doug Ford
Canada’s top court has agreed with the Ontario government that Premier Doug Ford’s mandate letters to cabinet are exempt from freedom-of-information laws.
-
Roughly $300K worth of copper wire was stolen from downtown electrical station over two days: police
Toronto police are looking for eight suspects who allegedly stole $300,000 worth of industrial copper cable from a downtown electrical station last month.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec meets with West Island MNAs to discuss power outages
After a myriad of complaints about power failures in Montreal's West Island, a meeting was held between elected representatives and Hydro-Quebec.
-
Body found on the street in downtown Montreal, police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after a man's body was discovered downtown near Saint Michael's Mission.
-
1 dead, 2 injured in Montreal apartment fire
One person is dead and two people are in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end.
Atlantic
-
N.B. premier announces changes to cabinet after two ministers resign
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs revealed changes to his cabinet Friday morning after two ministers announced they are leaving.
-
Halifax Transit driver allegedly steered bus into ditch, charged with impairment
The driver of a Halifax Transit bus is facing impairment charges after he allegedly landed his vehicle in a ditch Thursday night.
-
62-year-old man dead after N.S. crash
A man from Westville, N.S., is dead after a car crash in Green Hill on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
-
It's Groundhog Day! Did Manitoba Merv see his shadow?
It's groundhog day, but Manitoba's local celebrity groundhog Merv didn't bring good news to the province.
-
Pride flag ripped from Winnipeg home, left torn and burned on front step
The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating after a Pride flag, affixed to the entrance of a Transcona home since September, was ripped down, torn up and burned.
Calgary
-
'A direct attack': Alberta's trans health lead protests new guidelines
Some doctors say the Alberta government is ignoring science and doesn't understand the journey trans youth go through with its newest policy proposals.
-
Smith's gender regulations could create contradictions for sports organizations
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government's rules regarding children and their gender identity are expected to protect the integrity of sports by clamping down on where transgender female athletes can compete.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Icy roads and snowfall warnings possible this weekend
A la Bill Murray’s experience, there has been an almost Groundhog Day consistency to the weather in Calgary and southern Alberta this week.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 11
LIVE @ 11 Repairs completed at Edmonton water treatment plant, mandatory water ban remains
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
-
RCMP starting next round of body-worn camera field testing
Mounties are launching this month another round of body-worn camera field tests in Alberta, Nunavut and Nova Scotia, this time with a new product.
-
Bail hearing for accused city hall shooter put over until Feb. 16
A bail hearing for the man accused of storming Edmonton City Hall with a long gun and Molotov cocktails has been put over for a second time.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s health minister supports federal government's delay of MAID expansion
B.C.'s health minister says he supports the Canadian government's decision to delay expansion for medical assistance in dying, or MAID, until 2027.
-
Cremated remains left at Vancouver International Airport security: RCMP
Mounties in Richmond say an unusual package was left at Vancouver International Airport, with investigators hoping to return it to its owner.
-
Oak Street Bridge encampment told to leave or face possible arrest
The residents of a homeless encampment on the edge of South Vancouver near the Oak street Bridge have been warned to leave.