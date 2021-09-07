Walpole Island First Nation man dies in house fire
Lambton County OPP say a 68-year-old Walpole Island First Nation man has died in a house fire.
Members of the Walpole Island Police Service (WIPS) and Lambton County OPP attended a fully-engulfed residential fire along with the Walpole Island Fire Department at 4:10 a.m. on Sept. 5.
OPP say while extinguishing the fire, a body was found within the home. The deceased has been identified as Edwin Wright.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has attended to investigate the cause of the fire.
The death has been deemed non-suspicious at this time.
If you have information on this event, contact the WIPS or OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Your call could make our communities safer for all. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Leaders sharpen attacks, condemn protesters with less than 2 weeks left in election campaign
Party leaders kicked off the final two-week stretch of the 2021 federal election Tuesday with strong words in an effort to distinguish themselves from their opponents, while imploring for a respectful democratic campaign amid escalating violence from anti-vaccination protesters.
UPDATED | Trudeau says Liberal campaign needs to 'adjust' after violence at event
Campaign events need to adjust to protect people who attend them, Justin Trudeau said the day after gravel was thrown at him following an Ontario campaign whistle-stop attended by angry protesters.
Ontario woman says she was denied boarding Air Canada flight despite following new COVID-19 requirements
An Ontario woman and her son said they were denied boarding an Air Canada flight in the United States and were forced to rent a car and drive hundreds of kilometres home despite appearing to have followed new COVID-19 requirements.
All health-care workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 15 or face suspension without pay, Quebec announces
Quebec's health minister also announced that anyone visiting a hospital must present their vaccine passport.
O'Toole promises health minister would be vaccinated despite no rule for candidates
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he would appoint a health minister who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if his party forms government, and is promising to allow international telecommunications companies into Canada in hopes of lowering people's cellphone and internet bills.
Afghan-Canadian entrepreneur terrified for her staff now stuck under Taliban rule
Afghan-Canadian app entrepreneur Sara Wahedi is desperately trying to get her staff out of Kabul because she's terrified they’ll be targeted by the Taliban.
WATCH LIVE | B.C. launches vaccine passport registration site; more details expected soon
Details have not yet been released on the rollout of B.C.'s so-called 'vaccine passport' system, but already a website for registration is online.
Former Nazi death-squad member tries but fails to bar public from deportation hearing
A former Nazi death-squad member has failed in his attempt to bar the public and media from his deportation hearing.
Green Party releases platform with promises to cancel pipelines, boost carbon price
The Green party is promising to boost greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, cancel all new pipelines and oil exploration, accelerate an increase in carbon pricing and ban the sale of all internal-combustion engine passenger vehicles.
Kitchener
-
Police respond to gathering of around 1,000 people on Ezra Avenue
Waterloo regional police responded to a large gathering with around 1,000 people in attendance on Ezra Avenue on Monday evening.
-
Severe thunderstorms, 110 km/h winds possible in Waterloo-Wellington: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms could bring hail and strong winds gusting up to 110 kilometres per hour on Tuesday evening.
-
Waterloo Region confirms 39 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days
Waterloo Region logged 39 more COVID-19 cases over the past two days as the test positivity rate continues to rise.
Windsor
-
Officials seek cause of Wheatley explosion as debris clean up continues
Crews continue to remove debris from the area surrounding a major explosion in Wheatley as officials work to find the cause of the blast.
-
Outbreak declared at CKHA with 2 positive COVID tests
Chatham-Kent Health Alliance has declared an outbreak in the Medicine Unit of the Chatham campus.
-
Walpole Island First Nation man dies in house fire
Lambton County OPP say a 68-year-old Walpole Island First Nation man has died in a house fire.
Barrie
-
Ammunition inside home ignites as firefighters battle blaze
Multiple emergency crews responded to a house fire in Lake of Bays on Monday evening.
-
Automotive tech company chooses Oro-Medonte
A company that converts performance and classic vehicles to electric is expanding to Oro-Medonte.
-
Driver charged with speeding double the limit in Innisfil school zone
A Richmond Hill man accused of speeding more than double the posted limit in an Innisfil school zone has lost his licence for seven days.
Northern Ontario
-
Pedestrian killed on Lasalle Blvd. being investigated as homicide: Sudbury police
Sudbury police say a 30-year-old man has died after being stabbed and intentionally run over by a car early Tuesday morning.
-
Wife of city councillor in Sudbury, Ont., defended him on his Facebook page using a fake name
City councillors in Greater Sudbury are keeping their integrity commissioner busy, with a second councillor facing reprimand in just a couple of months.
-
Parties fight hard for Sudbury as northern Ontario riding could be a toss-up
All eyes in our region this federal election could be on Sudbury as voters get set to head to the polls without an incumbent. The Liberals are hoping to keep the stronghold red but other candidates say they are getting a positive reception at the doors.
Ottawa
-
Man injured in Kanata drive-by shooting
Ottawa police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in a quiet Kanata neighbourhood Monday night.
-
Negative COVID-19 test no longer good enough for Ottawa Redblacks games
Unvaccinated fans will no longer be allowed to attend Ottawa Redblacks games, even with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
-
First COVID-19 shots in Ottawa jump to level not seen since July
City health officials said last week that the Ontario government's announcement of a proof of vaccination system in the province spurred many people to roll up their sleeves.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman says she was denied boarding Air Canada flight despite following new COVID-19 requirements
An Ontario woman and her son said they were denied boarding an Air Canada flight in the United States and were forced to rent a car and drive hundreds of kilometres home despite appearing to have followed new COVID-19 requirements.
-
Toronto man charged with murder after parents found dead inside home
A 26-year-old Toronto man is facing murder charges after his parents were found dead inside a home over the weekend.
-
Nearly 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario over two days
Ontario is reporting close to 1,200 COVID-19 infections in the last 48 hours.
Montreal
-
All health-care workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 15 or face suspension without pay, Quebec announces
Quebec's health minister also announced that anyone visiting a hospital must present their vaccine passport.
-
Quebec reports 515 new COVID-19 cases, two dozen more hospitalizations since Friday
Quebec reported Tuesday that 515 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalizations due to the disease increased by 24 since Friday.
-
Quebec announces winner of $1M vaccine lottery prize as contest comes to an end
The Quebec government’s vaccine lottery came to a close on Tuesday with the announcement of the winner of the $1-million prize.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 47th COVID-19 related death, 54 new cases over long weekend
New Brunswick is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 over the Labour Day long weekend, along with 54 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province drops to 125.
-
Nova Scotia reports 29 new cases of COVID-19 over long weekend, active cases rise to 58
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 over the Labour Day long weekend, along with 26 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 58.
-
'A senseless and tragic loss of life': Friends and family remember Truro homicide victim
Friends and family of Prabhjot Singh are shocked and saddened as they try to make sense of what happened early Sunday morning in Truro.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Manitoba announces 36 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, primarily among unvaccinated
Manitoba's public health reported six deaths of people with COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 36 new COVID-19 cases. The province said of these new COVID-19 cases, 22 of them were not vaccinated, seven were partially vaccinated and seven were fully vaccinated.
-
Man attacked while walking his dog, woman hit with brick, Air1 tracks stolen vehicle: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say officers responded to three separate incidents that happened on Sunday involving a man being attacked while walking his dog, a woman hit with a brick, and an Air1 tracking down a stolen vehicle.
-
Calgary
-
'Feeds a narrative of anger and division': Letter from UCP MLA questions Kenney’s leadership
A UCP MLA has penned an apology letter to constituents saying he is sorry the province imposed new health restrictions after he and others declared "Alberta was not only 'Open for Summer' but 'Open for Good.'"
-
New hospitalization, ICU numbers expected as Alberta hospitals face critical staffing shortages
The province is expected to release updated intensive care unit (ICU) and hospitalization numbers Tuesday afternoon as Alberta Health struggles to find staff to care for its sickest patients.
-
Explosion rocks northeast Calgary neighbourhood
No injuries were reported after an explosion rocked a house in Bridgeland on Tuesday morning.
Edmonton
-
'Feeds a narrative of anger and division': Letter from UCP MLA questions Kenney’s leadership
A UCP MLA has penned an apology letter to constituents saying he is sorry the province imposed new health restrictions after he and others declared "Alberta was not only 'Open for Summer' but 'Open for Good.'"
-
Flames force evacuation of St. Albert condo building
About 100 units at the Sierras of Inglewood condo building in St. Albert were evacuated after flames broke out Tuesday morning.
-
Ponoka RCMP investigating serious collision on Highway 2A
Motorists are asked to avoid Highway 2A between Lacombe and Ponoka while RCMP continue to investigate the collision.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 2 P.M.
LIVE @ 2 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to reveal new cases, vaccine card
British Columbia health officials will provide their first COVID-19 update of the week on Tuesday, revealing how many new cases and deaths were recorded over the long weekend. Premier John Horgan will also join provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix to provide details about B.C.’s new COVID-19 vaccine card.
-
UVic urges students to avoid gatherings after hundreds attend 'unacceptable' party
The University of Victoria is pleading with students to avoid large gatherings after several hundred students, most of them without masks, attended a large party on campus Sunday night.
-
New Hornby Island school welcomes first students after old building destroyed by arson
After two years of learning in a makeshift collection of portables, students on Hornby Island finally have a new school to call home.