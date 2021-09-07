Walpole Island First Nation man dies in house fire

Windsor, Ont. -

Lambton County OPP say a 68-year-old Walpole Island First Nation man has died in a house fire.

Members of the Walpole Island Police Service (WIPS) and Lambton County OPP attended a fully-engulfed residential fire along with the Walpole Island Fire Department at 4:10 a.m. on Sept. 5.

OPP say while extinguishing the fire, a body was found within the home. The deceased has been identified as Edwin Wright.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has attended to investigate the cause of the fire.

The death has been deemed non-suspicious at this time.

