LONDON, ONT -- Need a boost in your day? Maybe take a brisk walk before reaching for that cup of coffee.

A new study out of Western has shown that exercise like brisk walks, as short as 20 minutes, can compete with caffeine when it comes to working memory.

Working memory is the ability to store and manipulate information in the moment, for example like being able to remember everything you need to get at the grocery store.

In others words keeping you alert and focused.

The study was done out of a lab at Western that is known to research exercise as a way to reduce tobacco cravings.

“For special populations, caffeine consumption can be problematic and should be limited or reduced,” explains researcher Anisa Morava in a release.

The research shows that exercise may also reduce the negative effects of caffeine withdrawal such as headaches, fatigue, and being all around grumpy.

It is believed that this is the first study to compare exercise and caffeine head-to-head as both are known cognitive improvers.

The research compared one brisk walk to the equivalent of one cup of coffee and found that the walk “compared favourably.”

For most people consuming two cups of coffee is okay, but for those suffering from things like anxiety caffeine is recommended to be limited.

“If people experience withdrawal, an acute, brisk walk may reduce some of the symptoms,” says Morava.