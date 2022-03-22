Walkerton seeking 'MZO' to expedite housing development

Chris Peabody gazes out onto a field overlooking Walkerton that he hopes will soon be filled with townhouses and apartments.

“We have three developers plus a hospice that are very interested in these lands. It will total 500 housing units, only 16 of which will be single family homes,” says

Municipality of Brockton Mayor Chris Peabody.In order to make that happen, this East Ridge business park land has to be changed from industrial and employment to residential.

In order to speed up the re-zoning process, Brockton council has asked the province for a Ministerial Zoning Order (MZO).

“It would taken too long, maybe two years, so we’re trying speed things up. We’re trying to address the housing crisis and move forward quickly,” says Peabody.

Ministerial Zoning Orders are a controversial tool used by the provincial government to fast track development. (Source: Municipality of Brockton)More than 44 MZOs have been awarded since March 2019. Peabody says this MZO has had zero opposition so far, largely because this was zoned industrial land to begin with.

“The MZO down in Straford, for the Chinese glass plant did short circuit some environmental rules, specifically around water taking. This project does not short circuit any environmental rules. We’ve already done the Environmental Assessment on this land,” he says.

Peabody says the housing development that will consist of 120 apartments, 120 duplex/townhouses, a hospice and 16 single family homes, is desperately needed in the area.

“We need housing. We’re finding a lot of our small-scale manufacturers in Walkerton are having trouble attracting mid level and starting employees, because they can’t find rental accommodation for them. So this project will include three apartment buildings totalling 120 units,” he says.

Services go into the proposed subdivision this fall, says Peabody, with a successful MZO allowing construction to begin as early as next spring.

An unsuccessful MZO would set the project back “years”, according to Peabody.