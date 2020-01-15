WALKERTON, ONT -- This May will mark 20 years since six residents died and 2,000 others fell ill, after E. coli entered the town's water supply.

The story made international headlines, drawing unwanted attention to the small Bruce County town.

Blame was laid at the feet of the town’s water managers, Stan and Frank Koebel, as well as the provincial government.

Brockton mayor Chris Peabody says they are putting together a committee to organize a way to properly honour the victims, as well as highlight the improvements in Walkerton since the tragedy.

Peabody says it’s a day they wish they didn’t have to mark, but it’s important they do, because national media will be talking about it, whether the townsfolk want to or not.

