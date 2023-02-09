Walkerton, Ont. company fined $75,000 after seven workers injured on the job

A Walkerton agriculture company has been fined $75,000 after seven workers were injured, one critically, following the collapse of roof trusses.

Following a guilty plea in provincial offences court John Ernewein Limited, a grain handling distributor, was fined for failing to ensure the trusses were adequately braced.

On the day of the incident, the company was involved in the construction of an agricultural barn with about 15 workers installing wooden trusses.

Court heard 27 trusses collapsed resulting in multiple injuries. A Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development investigation found the trusses were not appropriately braced.

By failing to ensure the trusses were adequately braced to prevent collapse, the company did not ensure regulations were followed on the project.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to help victims of crime.