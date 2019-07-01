Featured
Walkerton man allegedly bites cop during arrest
CTV London
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 3:32PM EDT
Police have charged a 34-year-old Walkerton man after he allegedly bit one of the arresting officers.
Police were called to a Southampton address around 3:15 a.m. Sunday for a suspected impaired driver.
The officers determined the man was intoxicated and became violent during the arrest.
Backup officers were called and police say that one officer sustained a bite wound to his upper inner arm and needed medical attention.
Another officers received several cuts and abrasions.
He is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusal to give a breath sample and two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest.
He was released with a later court date.