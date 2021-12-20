Walkerton hospital ER hours reduced due to nurse shortage

Starting on Dec. 27, the Emergency Room at Walkerton hospital will be closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m..

The South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) board says the decision was made there simply aren’t enough nurses to keep the ER open 24 hours a day.

“We have had several close calls over the last six months where we almost had an unplanned emergency department closure, and it has become clear that we will not have enough staff to continue to operate at our current level of service,” says Michael Barrett, SBGHC president and CEO.

The SBGHC board has also decided to turn the Inpatient Unit at the Chesley hospital into a 20-bed Alternative Level of Care Unit, to reduce the number of registered nurses required.

Chesley’s emergency room has been closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. due to nursing shortages, since September 2019.

The SBGHC board, which operates hospitals in Chesley, Walkerton, Durham, and Kincardine, says they’ve been experiencing nursing shortages for the past five years, but the situation is more acute this holiday season and into January/February, with many shifts yet to be filled.

The board now believes, with these changes, that all those nursing shifts can be filled.

The Municipality of Brockton council, which encompasses Walkerton, is holding a special council meeting Monday where they will be discussing the overnight ER closure in Walkerton.

Patients needing care in the overnight hours in Walkerton will be directed to hospitals in neighbouring communities like Hanover, Wingham, Palmerston and Kincardine, starting on Dec. 27.

“I must emphasize that we have only been able to keep services open to date based on the good will and hard work of our frontline staff and managers and this situation is not sustainable,” says Barrett.