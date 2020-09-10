LONDON, ONT. -- For 25 years the Parkinson Society of Southwestern Ontario has held a walk to support programs for those suffering from the disease, but like other fundraisers this year will be different.

“It’s COVID so we have to adapt,” said Shelley Rivard, the CEO of the Parkinson Society of Southwestern Ontario.

Last year the event was held at Springbank Park and was well attended by those suffering from the disorder along with family members and friends.

However due to the pandemic, this is the only fundraising event the organization is holding in 2020 and they want as many as possible to take part in Walk the Block.

“On Saturday or Sunday, people can simply walk around the block in their neighbourhood and collect donations or sponsor someone,” said Rivard. “Last year we raised close to $465,000.”