Walk for Parkinson's was held in Springbank Gardens, Saturday

The annual Walk for Parkinson's was held Saturday morning at Springbank Gardens.

The walk is the largest fundraising event of the year for the charity.

"An event like today is great for two reasons. One, it raises money which is much needed for research in Parkinson's. I'd like to see in my lifetime that Parkinson's was defeated or better understood, so that can be defeated. But it's also a great way to get knowledge of Parkinson's out into the community," said Roscoe Totten, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2013.

All funds raised stay in the community, providing several programs and services.