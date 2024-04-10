Waking up to sunshine on Wednesday
A warm and sunny Wednesday is in store for Midwestern Ontario.
“Another warm day across the region,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, adding that the London region will hit 15 degrees by noon, and reach up to 21 degrees by 4 p.m.
“Our next weather system arrives from the south. This one developing through the southern plains. An area of low pressure will eject moisture into the area on Thursday,” said Atchison. “Rain is expected right across the board Thursday and Friday. Wet and windy weather.”
Atchison warns of a bit of a temperature drop, going from a high of 16 on Thursday, to a high of 9 Friday. Temperatures will warm back up to double-digits on the weekend.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny. High 21.
Wednesday night: Increasing cloudiness. Periods of rain beginning after midnight. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 9.
Thursday: Rain. High 16.
Friday: Showers. Windy. High 9.
Saturday: Cloudy. Windy. High 10.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.
