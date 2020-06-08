LONDON, ONT. -- The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and London police are on scene after a bear was located in a tree in the west end of the city after an initial sighting earlier Monday morning.

The bear was spotted in a tree in the 1300 block of Commissioners Road West, drawing a crowd to the area.

Before MNR officials arrived, the bear reportedly began climbing down the tree and - amid concern for those gathered to watch – police shot it in the leg.

It then climbed back up the tree, and police say the injury to the bear appears to be superficial.

Around 3 p.m., the MNR reportedly shot the bear with a tranquilizer, but when - an hour later - it hadn't fallen asleep, it was shot again.

A ministry supervisor on scene says they are now waiting to be able to safely remove the bear from the area.

Residents in the area are being asked to stay inside their homes for the time being and those nearby are asked to stay quiet, to encourage the bear to come down.

Neighbour Lise Whealy says this isn’t the way she expected to start her Monday morning, “Everyone is curious, some people got pictures. Our goal is to keep the kids safe, hopefully remove the bear and take it somewhere safe without it being injured.”

The presence of the bear has brought many onlookers including the Heussner family.

Jeff Heussner says, “We have quite a fascination with wildlife in Canada, it’s not every day you see bears in this area. We wanted to get some snapshots at a safe distance. As long as we listen to MNR I think we’ll be OK.”

The ‘best-case scenario’ would see the bear tranquilized and taken north to the Midhurst area, where it would be released, according to the MNR.

Police say that they were initially contacted after a resident said they saw a bear near the bridge on Oxford Street, west of Sanatorium Road.

If you see a bear remember to remain calm and avoid panicking. Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave. If the bear does not leave, wave your arms and make noise.

If a bear is posing a threat or exhibits threatening behavior call 911, otherwise non-emergency encounters can be reported to the Bear Wise line at 1-866-514-2327.

The visit from a bear in the Byron area is not unprecedented. In 2010 a bear sighting in the same area caused two schools to be locked down.

In that incident the bear was shot and killed by police after an officer was charged by the bear.

Bear sighting reported in Ilderton area

Posts to social media indicate that a bear may have been spotted in the Ilderton area overnight as well.

On the Facebook page Ilderton Neighbours a resident reported that a bear was sighted near Stone Field Line and Meadowsweet Crescent around 1:20 a.m.

This report is unconfirmed.

Video from the weekend also captured a bear roaming a Kincardine neighbourhood.

