Waiting for Black Friday deals? Why that might not be the best idea

London, Ont. -

It’s only a week away but it might be a good idea to not wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to start your holiday shopping.

Several companies are already advertising sales ahead of the annual shopping spree, but supply chain issues may makes this more difficult this year.

Some economists say don’t wait to find the deals as there is no guarantee that items will arrive on time this year with issues like truck driver strikes or blacklogs at sea ports.

CTV’s tech expert Marc Saltzman has some ideas for those looking to start Christmas shopping and avoid those supply chain issues.

In the above video he talks everything from computers, to gaming.