

CTV London





Londoners will have to wait at least a few more hours before finding out who the next mayor of the forest city will be.

The vote for Mayor is heading to second round after round one of ballots failed to produce a clear winner.

Ed Holder has the early lead after the first ballot, while Paul Paolatto is second, Tanya Park is third and Paul Cheng is fourth.

Mayor is not the only race in London that has no clear winner after the first round of ballots.

Wards needing to go the second round are: 5, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 14.

Results are in for the remaining wards are they are as follows:

Ward 1: Michael Van Holst

Ward 2: Shawn Lewis

Ward 3: Mo Salih

Ward 4: Jesse Helmer

Ward 6: Phil Squire

Ward 7: Josh Morgan

Ward 10: Paul Van Meerbergen

Ward 11: Stephen Turner

Counting for round two of the ranked ballots begins Tuesday morning. Results could start coming in are 10 a.m. and throughout the day from that point.

Follow CTV News London online as we update the results as they come in.