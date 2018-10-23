Featured
Vote for mayor goes to second round; winners declared in 8 wards
CTV London
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 6:11AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 6:31AM EDT
Londoners will have to wait at least a few more hours before finding out who the next mayor of the forest city will be.
The vote for Mayor is heading to second round after round one of ballots failed to produce a clear winner.
Ed Holder has the early lead after the first ballot, while Paul Paolatto is second, Tanya Park is third and Paul Cheng is fourth.
Mayor is not the only race in London that has no clear winner after the first round of ballots.
Wards needing to go the second round are: 5, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 14.
Results are in for the remaining wards are they are as follows:
- Ward 1: Michael Van Holst
- Ward 2: Shawn Lewis
- Ward 3: Mo Salih
- Ward 4: Jesse Helmer
- Ward 6: Phil Squire
- Ward 7: Josh Morgan
- Ward 10: Paul Van Meerbergen
- Ward 11: Stephen Turner
Counting for round two of the ranked ballots begins Tuesday morning. Results could start coming in are 10 a.m. and throughout the day from that point.
Follow CTV News London online as we update the results as they come in.