Volunteers offering to help people with low-income file taxes for free

With tax season underway, volunteers at clinics across London are working to help low-income earners file their taxes for free, and possibly get some funds back.

“We know that one in 10 Canadians don’t file their taxes each year,” said Jennifer Martino, the executive director of Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre.

“That means they leave really important social benefits on the table. And we want to make sure that people are getting access to everything they can, especially since times are so tough right now.”

Martino believes some people find they need assistance with filing or cannot afford to pay which is why these services are essential.

“The free tax clinics are organized with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) in combination with community volunteers,” she said. “The idea is to help people who have a modest income file their taxes.”

Martino and other volunteers are available to help people through the process of filing their taxes, even if they haven’t completed their previous tax returns.

“We go back as far as 10 years. If someone has 10 years they might want to make an in-person appointment because there's a lot to go through but if it’s a simple one or two-year tax form then they can get them from the different libraries in the city,” said Martino who helps host the clinic inside the Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre in the city’s east end.

Beginning March 2, the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program will offer appointments and services to those who need assistance.

“People can file through filling out paperwork and dropping it off, they can also have a virtual appointment or a phone appointment,” Martino said.

Free tax clinics can be found on the CRA’s website.