Volunteer shortfall filled at Lake Huron Fishing Club

The Lake Huron Fishing Club Trout Hatchery in Kincardine, Ont. is seen Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Scott Miller / CTV News) The Lake Huron Fishing Club Trout Hatchery in Kincardine, Ont. is seen Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Scott Miller / CTV News)

London Top Stories