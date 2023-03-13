Volkswagen to build first overseas battery manufacturing plant in St. Thomas

Volkswagen has announced it will build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in St. Thomas.

The German automaker said its subsidiary PowerCo will establish an electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility in the city south of London.

“This marks a new era for our communities in London, St. Thomas and Southwestern Ontario. One where we embrace the future and think not only in local but in regional and global terms. Seeing this announcement come to fruition after hard work by many partners is truly exciting. The future of our region’s economy continues to look bright,” said London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos.

The province set the stage last month for the Volkswagen announcement, introducing and quickly passing a law adjusting the municipal boundaries for a 1,500-acre "mega site" in southwestern Ontario.

“This historic investment has created unprecedented collaboration with our regional partners,” President & CEO, London Economic Development Corporation, Kapil Lakhotia. “Volkswagen will have significant workforce needs over the coming years and LEDC will continue to work collaboratively with regional partners, R&D facilities, post secondary institutions and training centres to ensure we have the talent and skill needed to support this sizable investment.”

As previously reported by CTV News, the mayor of Central Elgin said he was “taken completely off guard” when he found out that the province was annexing 700 acres into the city of St. Thomas, Ont.

“I think a little more than surprised,” said Sloan, when responding to Bill 63, which was introduced by the province, to consolidate land with St. Thomas for an investment-ready mega site.

The 700 acres is in addition to the 800 acres St. Thomas purchased in 2022.

The start of production is planned for 2027.

St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston will discuss the announcement with the media at 4 p.m. on Monday.