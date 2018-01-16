

CTV London





Local ice dancing pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have been named as Team Canada’s flag bearers for the PyeongChang 2018 games.

As flag bearers, Virtue and Moir will lead a team of roughly 230 Canadian athletes when they parade in the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9, 2018.

They become the first-ever pair in Canadian Olympic history to lead a team into an Opening Ceremony.

The pair won gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and earned silver medals in ice dance and the team event at the 2014 games in Sochi Russia.