Virtual urgent care expanding in Grey Bruce

After what officials call “a very successful summer,” the Virtual Urgent Care program operated through Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) will be increasing.

Previously operating four days a week, service will now be available six days a week from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to a release from GBHS, “Virtual urgent care is a quick and convenient option for those who need to see a doctor, but cannot get in to see their family physician, or are not sick enough to go to an Emergency Department.”

Initially launched in March, the service connects people with a local doctor from the comfort of their home through a smart device or computer.

Patients can receive medical advice, prescriptions and sick notes when appropriate. Wait times currently sit at approximately 35 minutes per patient, while the average consultation takes under 20 minutes.