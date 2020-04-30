LONDON, ONT. -- Once a month the students and staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Elementary School (OLOL) in Delaware, Ont. hold Spirit Day, and that hasn't changed because of the pandemic.

It's a time when everyone gets to let loose and participate by either wearing pyjamas to class, wearing sports jerseys, or having a Hawaiian Day.

Even though kids are not in class due to COVID-19 it didn't stop staff from getting into the spirit and encouraging students and parents to participate in "Wacky Hair Day" from home.

It's an opportunity for the kids to get engaged with their virtual classmates and teachers," said Andre Kelly, principal at OLOL.

"It provides the students with a sense of normalcy at times like this because that's what they would be doing if they were at school."