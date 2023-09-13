Virgin Radio host Jeff Kelly lacing up for Chicago Marathon to change kids’ lives one stride at a time
When Jeff Kelly isn’t hosting the ‘Jeff and Laura with Backstage Ben’ morning show on Virgin Radio, he’s busy getting ready for the race of his life.
He'll be running the Chicago Marathon this October, taking part in the Marathon for Mentoring in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters, in an effort to get kids off the wait list.
So far he’s raised just under $20,000.
"At 1,500 per match, that covers essentially 12 month match with a big and a little, it's everything from them going out to doing new adventures, to give that little some adventures in life that they otherwise wouldn’t have,” said Kelly.
The chartable organization said they wouldn't be able to provide their services without the support from the public.
Virgin Radio host Jeff Kelly is seen in September of 2023 in London, Ont. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
"Research shows that youth who have access to mentoring relationships, have stronger outcomes in terms of mental health, in terms of self-esteem, in terms of confidence, and ultimately in terms of their trajectory long term,” the organization said.
Jeff has been training since May, and said the journey has been both physically and mentally challenging.
"I’d say almost more emotional, than body wise. Once you get your body all trained up, and you get in shape you can kind of do a lot, until your brain tells you to stop. Or some injuries get in the way, I’ve discovered my right hip is not loving all this right now,” said Kelly.
Kim Tetley, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters London is seen in London, Ont. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) Although he doesn't like to refer to himself as a marathon runner, this isn’t his first marathon.
"Training in 2023 is mind-blowingly different than it was 10 years ago, from the show technology to the clothing you wear, to even the gel packs, or the various fuels you intake when you run. They taste good, they work, [and] your body is less sore after the fact,” he explained.
For information on how you can volunteer or make a donation, you can visit the London Big Brothers Big Sisters website.
London Top Stories
-
LIVE FROM COURT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau announces 'first of many' municipal deals to fast-track affordable housing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4 billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
OPINION | Here are the pros and cons of a 4-day work week
New research on the four-day work week shows employees are reporting a greater work-life balance as well as higher productivity. But transitioning from five working days to four could come with some drawbacks. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew looks at the pros and cons of a four-day work week so employees know what to expect.
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
Federal Court hears arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
The case of a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash is in Federal Court, where arguments are being heard today over his possible deportation.
Morocco lost thousands of people and a major part of its history to the earthquake, historian says
The earthquake that struck Morocco and left thousands of people dead has also destroyed a significant piece of the country's rich history.
A kid posed with his pilot dad in an airplane. Almost 30 years later they recreated the photo
After rediscovering the old photo, the two Flowers men added a coda to the goal: not only did they want to fly together, they wanted to recreate the 1990s flight deck photo, over two decades later. Not just as father and son, but as colleagues and co-pilots.
WATCH | 'Don't hesitate,' get latest COVID booster when available: PHAC
As respiratory infection season looms, Canada's Public Health Agency (PHAC) is urging Canadians to get a COVID-19 booster dose ahead of the fall and winter to increase their protection and ease the burden on the health-care system.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for two suspects in Guelph murder
Police say a 37-year-old man was shot and killed at a home on Waterloo Avenue near Woodcrest Drive. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
-
Ontario to move ahead with regional government review without facilitators
Ontario's new minister of municipal affairs and housing says that instead of hiring facilitators to assess the future of six of the province's regional governments, he wants a legislative committee to do the review.
-
Suspects use hammer to smash through door of Guelph store, steal $10,000 in electronics
A Guelph electronics store is picking up the pieces after thieves smashed through their door and took off with around $10,000 in product.
Windsor
-
'Large quantity of cash' stolen from Vietnamese Buddhist temple: Windsor police
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a break-and-enter at a downtown place of worship.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT | Veltman trial day 5 — witness testimony continues
The Crown is expected to continue calling witnesses Wednesday as the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continues in Windsor.
-
Windsor police seek public's help finding missing man
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since July.
Barrie
-
Firefighters find missing pets alive days after building collapse in Penetanguishene
Two missing pets lost in the rubble when a building collapsed in Penetanguishene late last week have been found alive and reunited with their owners.
-
Ontario to move ahead with regional government review without facilitators
Ontario's new minister of municipal affairs and housing says that instead of hiring facilitators to assess the future of six of the province's regional governments, he wants a legislative committee to do the review.
-
Family of missing Barrie woman questions police search efforts
The family of Autumn Shaganash is desperate for answers and questioning whether police are doing enough to find her.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police pull body out of St. Marys River
Sault Ste. Marie police are investigating after finding a body in the St. Marys River near the marina on Pine Street.
-
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
-
Northern gold miner celebrates $320M mining shaft that will boost production, cut costs
Kirkland Lake-based Agnico Eagle Mines celebrated the opening of its No. 4 Shaft at its Macassa Mine on Wednesday, which is expected to boost production and cut costs.
Ottawa
-
Unions call on Ottawa's mayor to invest in services as 2024 budget targets 2.5 per cent tax hike
Council directed staff to draft the 2024 city of Ottawa budget with a maximum 2.5 per cent property tax hike, as seven unions representing 20,000 municipal employees call on Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to invest in "the municipal services and workers that the city relies on."
-
Officials mum about details surrounding sex abuse allegation at Ottawa daycare
City officials and police are not providing any additional information about an allegation of sexual abuse at a city-run daycare.
-
Ottawa police investigating report of a body in the Rideau Canal
Police say officers responded to a call in the area of the Rideau Canal near the Mackenzie King Bridge at 11 a.m. for a report of a body in the water.
Toronto
-
Teachers' union slams Ford government for 'harmful' comments on gender expression in schools
The union representing Ontario secondary school teachers is criticizing Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce for suggesting that public educators are trying to “indoctrinate” kids who decide to use different pronouns.
-
Motorcyclist intentionally hits cyclist in downtown Toronto bike lane road rage, victim says
A cyclist was severely injured after they were struck by a motorcyclist in a downtown Toronto bike lane in an alleged road rage incident caught on video last month.
-
Ontario to move ahead with regional government review without facilitators
Ontario's new minister of municipal affairs and housing says that instead of hiring facilitators to assess the future of six of the province's regional governments, he wants a legislative committee to do the review.
Montreal
-
Pandemic, inflation and unforeseen events have added $1.65 billion to the REM light-rail bill
The bill for the REM has now reached $8 billion, an increase of 26 per cent compared with the last estimate of $6.3 billion presented in 2018 when the file had passed the bidder selection stage.
-
Road over Mount Royal to be closed to traffic as part of redevelopment project
The City of Montreal plans to close Camillien-Houde Way over Mount Royal to through traffic and transform it into a path for cyclists and pedestrians.
-
Police open fire as thieves flee during attempted vehicle robbery in Montreal
Shots rang out in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough early Wednesday morning after police intercepted an attempted vehicle theft.
Atlantic
-
Forecaster warns Lee's winds could be 'faster' than expected on arrival in Maritimes
Hurricane Lee is threatening to make a faster and windier landing in the Maritimes than earlier forecasts predicted.
-
Grief grips small Newfoundland town after boat sinking leaves two dead, one missing
People in a small Newfoundland town are grieving the deaths of two men while waiting anxiously for news about a missing third after a fishing boat sank off the community's coast Tuesday evening.
-
HRM council to ask province to develop a buyout program for some Bedford homes along floodplains
Halifax's mayor will ask the premier to develop a buyout program to purchase some of the flood-prone homes on Union Street in Bedford.
Winnipeg
-
Windsor Hotel on fire in downtown Winnipeg
A fire at a downtown Winnipeg hotel has closed roads on Wednesday morning.
-
Crash between school bus, gravel truck on Manitoba highway sends 2 to hospital
Two people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday morning following a crash between a school bus and a gravel truck near Warren, Man.
-
Manitoba must be competitive on taxation, Tory leader Heather Stefanson says
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson has promoted her promised tax cuts to the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.
Calgary
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
Road warriors: Cavalry playoff-bound following 2-1 victory in Halifax
Cavalry FC clinched a playoff berth as they defeated the Wanders 2-1 in Halifax Tuesday night.
-
Man charged in fatal incident in Bowness
Calgary police say a 52-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Bowness.
Edmonton
-
Driver who left Grande Prairie pedestrian with multiple broken bones sought by RCMP
A pedestrian suffered multiple broken bones after a hit-and-run crash in Grande Prairie last month.
-
Hay River now open again to essential workers, despite work remaining on community guard
Essential workers were allowed to return to Hay River, N.W.T., Wednesday morning, marking the start of a phased re-entry for the entire community.
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
Vancouver
-
Ibrahim Ali murder trial: Accused's DNA matched sample from teen victim, court hears
An RCMP expert testifying at Ibrahim Ali's murder trial says his genetic profile matched DNA found on the body of a teenage girl he is accused of killing six years ago.
-
Average rent for 1-bedroom apartments dips in Vancouver – but not by much
The average asking rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver dipped below $3,000 in August, even as the national average reached a new record high, according to the latest monthly report from Rentals.ca.
-
Trudeau announces 'first of many' municipal deals to fast-track affordable housing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the 'first of many' municipal agreements under the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund. Through this $4 billion program, the Liberals are targeting the creation of 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.