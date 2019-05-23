

CTV London





A two-vehicle collision northeast of Simcoe, Ont. sent one driver to hospital and prompted the evacuation of nearby homes after a gas line was severed.

OPP say the crash happened at Concession 14 Townsend and Blueline Road shortly after 12 a.m. on Thursday.

One vehicle was northbound on Blueline while the other was eastbound on Concession 14 Townsend when they collided, according to investigators.

Both cars suffered significant damage.

Norfolk County OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says seatbelts and airbags likely saved the lives of both drivers.

The female driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries while the other driver was not injured.

Concession 14 Townsend was closed from Culver Road to Cockshutt Road, while Blueline was closed from Concession 13 Townsend and Highway 3, for several hours.

OPP Tweeted that area homes had to be evacuated and Union Gas called in after one of the vehicles involved severed a gas line.

Police say charges are pending.