SARNIA, ONT. -- A vigil and street festival will take place Friday night for a Sarnia, Ont. business owner who died following an alleged assault on Sunday.

James 'Jim' Wilson, the 76-year-old owner of Cowboys + Indians on Cristina Street, died after he reportedly confronted three people he believed stole items from his business in an overnight break-in.

Police have not confirmed what was behind the incident and continue to investigate.

Wilson was found injured on College Street North on Sunday afternoon and died in hospital.

The vigil, organized by local business owners and friends Cat Cabajar and Jason Baker, will feature family speeches, music and performances by members of the Indigenous community.

The vigil begins Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Three people are facing second-degree murder charges in Wilson's death, Destiny Star Phillips, 26, Brandon Michael Knight, 24, and Donald Albert Shawanoo, 57, all of Sarnia.