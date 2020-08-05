Advertisement
Vigil being held Wednesday for mother killed in Ingersoll, Ont. crash
Memorial for Ingersoll woman who died on July 31, 2020 after she was struck by a transport truck while pushing a baby stroller. (Carmen Wong / CTV Kitchener)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A candlelight vigil is being held Wednesday evening for Ashten Fick (Hogg), the mom killed in a collision on Friday afternoon in Ingersoll, Ont.
The 22-year-old mother of three died after being struck by a transport truck as she pushed a stroller across the street in the area of Thames and Charles streets.
The infant in the stroller suffered minor injuries.
Fick has been described as a kind person with a beautiful heart who was a friend to many.
From 8 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday there will be a gathering at the park across from the bench that has become a memorial to Fick.
Everyone is welcome, and is asked to bring a candle. Her father has reportedly asked that no balloons be included.
A private family funeral is being held, though a more inclusive graveside service is expected at some point in the future.
There is also a GoFundMe to support her family.