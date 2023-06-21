Vienna man charged after stunt driving in 50 km/h zone, having unbuckled child in vehicle

A man had his vehicle impounded after a traffic stop revealed he was allegedly speeding 92 km/h in a 50 km/h and had an unbuckled child in his vehicle late last week, police in Aylmer, Ont. said.

According to the Aylmer Police Service on Facebook, at approximately 8:05 p.m. on June 16, an officer was on patrol in the area of Talbot Street East when they observed a vehicle travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was going 92 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone, and that the driver was required to have an ignition interlock system and did not.

Police said a young child was also present in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

As a result, a 41-year-old man from Vienna has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Operation while prohibited (under the Criminal Code)

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt (excessive speed)

Drive while child passenger not properly secured (under the Highway Traffic Act)

The vehicle was subsequently impounded for 45 days.

The accused is expected to appear in St. Thomas Court next month in connection to the charges.