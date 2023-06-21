Vienna man charged after stunt driving in 50 km/h zone, having unbuckled child in vehicle

Aylmer police cruisers are seen on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News) Aylmer police cruisers are seen on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver