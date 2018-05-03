Featured
Video helps police nab robbery suspect
London police file photo. (CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 5:33PM EDT
London police have two males in custody following a robbery investigation involving a video that was briefly posted on social media.
On April 21 around 4 a.m., a 25-year-old man was confronted inside a bank ATM vestibule on Fanshawe Park Road East, police say.
A suspect recorded a video that shows a second suspect wearing a balaclava kicking the victim on the ground repeatedly and robbing him of some items, police say.
The video was provided to London police by a citizen on April 26, launching an investigation.
The video is evidence in the investigation and will not be released by police.
As a result, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, both of London, are jointly charged with:
- Robbery/theft from person with violence;
- Disguise with intent