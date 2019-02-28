

CTV London





Victoria's Secret plans to close dozens of stores in 2019, including some in Canada.

The giant lingerie retailer's parent company L Brands announced that it will close as many as 53 stores in North America.

In recent years, sales have slipped and the brand has struggeld to resonate with shifting consumer demands.

“We are closing more stores…based on the overall performance of the Victoria’s Secret business not meeting our expectations,” L Brands chief financial officer Stuart Burgdoerfer told analysts Thursday

The company cites a decline in overall performance as the main reason for store closures.