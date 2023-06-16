Victoria Bridge reconstruction project will see two new steel arches

A massive crane will lift two bridge arches next week near downtown London, Ont.

The crane is set up at the site of the new Victoria Bridge, which will span Ridout Street over the Thames River near Horton Street.

The bridge has been under construction since the old span, built in 1926, was dismantled late last year.

The 650-tonne crane will lift the two 90-metre arches next Tuesday and Thursday, June 20 and 22.

Their installation will mark a significant step in construction, expected to be complete by the end of the year.

While the lift is ongoing, pedestrians and cyclists may want to avoid the temporary pedestrian bridge over the Thames. It will experience periodic closures.

Those wishing to watch the crane in action can stand in a viewing area. It is located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Ridout and Horton Streets

A 650-tonne crane, as seen on June 16, 2023, will lift two 90-metre arches June 20 and 22 as the city works to construct a the new Victoria Bridge on Ridout Street, over the Thames River. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) .

A map graphic showing the viewing area and access restrictions throughout the project area, including the temporary bridge. (Source: City of London, Ont.)

A drawing of the new Victoria Bridge structure. (Source: City of London, Ont.)