Victim stable following downtown stabbing: EMS
CTV London
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 12:14PM EDT
One person was injured in a stabbing overnight in downtown London according to EMS.
Little has been released about the incident but EMS say they responded to a stabbing call around 3 a.m. Friday on Richmond Street near John Street.
London Police are expected to provide an update later today.
EMS officials say the injuries were not serious and the victim was in stable condition.
More to come...