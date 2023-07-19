Victim’s family read emotional statements at sentencing submissions of 'Creeper Hunter'

The sentencing of Jason Nassr, 42, was delayed on Wednesday after a long day in court, which comprised of sentencing submissions and victim impact statements.

In February a jury in London, Ont. found Nassr guilty of four counts of child pornography, extortion and harassment by telecommunications.

During the five week trial, the jury heard that Nassr would try and lure people online by pretending to be a child. He would then exchange graphic sexual messages and place it on his Creeper Hunter website.

The trial focused on Nassr’s contact with a 49-year-old London man by phone, which the jury heard had died.

Due to a court-ordered publication ban, the man is not being named.

During sentencing submissions the court spoke to the victim’s death by suicide, which occurred a week after an interaction with Nassr.

The victim had previously told Nassr that his phone was hacked at the time. But Nassr told the man that he was going to the police, and referred to exposing him as a child predator.

Representing himself, Nassr said, “I’m going to ask the court for a sentencing range between discharge, whether it’s available or not.”

“Given the circumstances, a discharge would be significantly contrary to the public interest here,” said Crown Prosecutor Andrea Mason, who is seeking a global sentence of four years in custody.

The crown is also suggesting a DNA order on the extortion and child pornography counts. In addition to seeking forfeiture on the devices containing pornography, a Sex Offender Information Registration Act (SOIRA) order for 20 years and a request for a non-communication order to the victim’s family is also being sought.

Family members of the victim were present in the courtroom as Nassr continually tried to suggest other reasons behind his death.

“I’m not going to let you go down that road with his family members here,” said Justice Mitchell.

“This has a significant impact on him and his family,” she said, and repeatedly asked him to stay focused while speaking.

Two victim impact statements were read by the victim’s family on Wednesday, the last statement was asked by the judge to be read out loud by the Crown.

In tears, Denise Perry, a cousin to the victim, described his death as a “devastating loss” for her family, who added that her aunt “cries herself to sleep” because of this.

She looked at Nassr, and asked why they have not received an apology and that she prays he gets the maximum sentence.

“To sit through and hear how you got started and thought, ‘How can I make a career out of this for ratings’ is disgusting and selfish,” she said.

Near the end of the proceedings Mitchell asked Nassr if he had any remorse for what he did.

Nasser said, “I feel bad for posting or managing or being involved in any of that conduct if it had any kind of impact,” as part of his response.

“If it’s true that he killed himself that weighs on me,” he said, and added that people are blaming him for the victim’s death.

Nassr posted over 100 episodes on the Creeper Hunter TV Channel.

“This encouraged sexualized interactions with children on a wider scale,” said Mason. “They contribute to the supply and demand of child pornography. Mason said Nassr acted on “vigilante justice” as he took matters into his own hands, potentially interfering with police investigations.

The Crown spoke to Nassr’s previous actions by posing as an adult on a dating website and then would tell the person that he was underage.

“By posing as a child and engaging in sexualized conversations he’s encouraging this kind of behaviour with a supposed 11, 12 or a 13 year old,” said the Crown. “The distribution of written child pornography is just as harmful as images or videos."

The sentencing is delayed to Oct. 30.